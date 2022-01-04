Bruins ‘He certainly looks the part’: Bruce Cassidy hints Tuukka Rask could be nearing return "I think there will be a conversation ... about Providence." The Boston Bruins were on the practice ice at Warrior Ice Arena Friday, one day before they play the Buffalo Sabres. Goalie Tuukka Rask was on the ice but as of yet has signed a contract. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The Bruins might be one step closer to getting Tuukka Rask back, as Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy outlined how his return could come together.

Rask, who had hip surgery this offseason and remains without a contract, has been practicing with the Bruins for several weeks. On Tuesday, following his team’s morning skate, Cassidy told reporters Rask looks good.

“I’ve watched him for years, so I’m stating the obvious,” Cassidy said. “He’s an excellent goaltender, technically sound. Not a lot of wasted movements for Tuukka.”

Cassidy added that the Bruins could soon have conversations about Rask making a rehab appearance with the Providence Bruins, potentially as soon as this weekend.

“The immediate plan is he’s here, he’s going to practice with us this week,” Cassidy said. “He will not travel to Tampa or Washington. I think there will be a conversation, obviously then with Don [Sweeney] about Providence. I think it’s the best opportunity for him to get live action.

“So they’ll have that discussion. I mean, I know it’s been thrown out there — whether it happens or not — between Tuukka, his reps, and Donny. But that would be the timeline if he’s going to go down there. I think everything else is on schedule.”

Per Boston Hockey Now‘s Jimmy Murphy, who emailed with Rask’s Agent Markus Lehto, no deal is yet in place between the Bruins and Rask.

Still, the expectation still seems to be that Rask and the Bruins will come to an agreement.

“He certainly looks the part out there right now,” Cassidy said. “He’s come along very well. You’re never sure with surgery, how it will go, complications, et cetera, he got through it. But the work and I’ve seen him in the gym every morning here. So clearly he’s taken it seriously and wants to rehab as quickly as possible.

“So credit him 100 hundred percent for his work ethic through this whole thing. Looks good on the ice, and time will tell how that translates.”