Tuukka Rask signed with the Providence Bruins on a tryout agreement

Tuukka Rask is officially taking the first step in possible return to the Bruins.
The 34-year-old goaltender agreed to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the Providence Bruins, the team announced on Thursday.
Rask, who has been recovering from offseason hip surgery, is expected to make his Providence debut on Friday, January 7, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center at 7:05 p.m.
As the NHL Bruins’ regular season all-time leader in both games played and wins for a goaltender, Rask could potentially make a major difference as the Bruins head into the latter half of the season.
