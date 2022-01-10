Watch: Patrice Bergeron makes a key save — yes, save — in Bruins win

Get the latest Boston sports news
Ordinarily when Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron makes the game highlights, it’s for scoring a goal or setting up a teammate. But in Monday’s 7-3 thrashing of the Capitals in D.C., Bergeron came up with a big-time save.
During the second period, with Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark out of position, Bergeron got in front of the empty net and made a stop on a Evgeny Kuznetsov shot.
A full recap of the win is below:
