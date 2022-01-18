Bruins Hurricanes score five goals on 12 shots in one period against Bruins, Tuukka Rask Rask played just one period in Tuesday's game. Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask looks back but can't make the save on a goal by Carolina Hurricanes center Derek Stepan during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Boston. Rask allowed five goals in the first period. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

After playing just one period against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Tuukka Rask’s season statistics will take a significant beating.

In his first game back with the Bruins last week — a 3-2 victory over the Flyers — Rask gave up a pair of goals in 27 shots against as David Pastrnak’s hat trick lifted the Bruins to a win.

The Hurricanes, however, were a significantly more imposing challenge on Tuesday. Rask and the Bruins gave up five goals on 12 shots in the first period, as the Hurricanes raced to a 5-1 lead. In the admittedly tiny sample size of his full-season statistics, Rask’s save percentage will plummet from .929 to .821 (the NHL leader in saves, Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, saves 93.9 percent of all shots, by way of reference).

Rask left the game after the first period, replaced by Linus Ullmark.

A closer look at the Hurricanes’ shot chart paints an ugly picture for both Rask and the Bruins’ defense.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Bruins had won eight of their last 10 and improved to 22-11. Rask called his first game back “emotional.”

“It was very much out of the normal, I guess, the way I was feeling before the game, [Wednesday] especially,” Rask said. “I’m not used to this gameday routine. It’s been many months since the last game, so (being the backup Wednesday) definitely helped that I kind of got the experience of the gameday. Then, obviously today, playing. It was great to see the fans’ support, the best fans.”

The Hurricanes built their lead to 7-1 midway through the third period.