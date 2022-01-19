NHL sets new dates for Bruins games postponed because of the pandemic

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
The NHL on Wednesday announced the makeup dates for nine Bruins games that were postponed because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All games will be broadcast on NESN and The Sports Hub.
Here are the new dates:
Feb. 8: vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: vs. Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12: at Senators, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 15: at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.
Feb. 17: at NY Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: at Senators, 7 p.m.
Feb 21: vs. Avalanche, 1 p.m.
March 21: at Canadiens, 7 p.m.
April 24: at Canadiens, 7 p.m.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.