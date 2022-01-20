Bruins Brad Marchand leaves Bruins vs. Capitals with upper-body injury after ‘cheap’ hit Bruce Cassidy had no real updates on Marchand's status going forward following the dramatic 4-3 win. Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand left the game on Thursday with an upper body injury. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Bruins winger Brad Marchand started his evening jovially on Thursday, stealing a fan’s phone to record himself walking off the ice after warming up, but ended his night off the ice after sustaining an upper-body injury.

Marchand was in obvious pain after taking a tough hit from Garnet Hathaway, and he seemed upset with the officials as he left the ice. When Charlie McAvoy buried the game winner with 45 seconds left, Marchand rose to celebrate and started to raise his arm but doubled back over grimacing.

Not a good sign for Brad Marchand's injury that he couldn't even raise his arm to celebrate a goal pic.twitter.com/r1qgvCnr9V — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 21, 2022

The hit from Hathaway looked questionable — as Marchand skated toward the boards, Hathaway sent him hard into the wall. Marchand hit it with his right shoulder and stayed down. He was removed from the game and never returned.

Nasty Garnet Hathaway hit from behind on Brad Marchand, who had to leave with an upper body injury that sure looked like a right shoulder issue. Not good. pic.twitter.com/LFZN1065CJ — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) January 21, 2022

Later, Marchand could be seen icing his shoulder and doubled over in pain.

The Bruins had no further update other than his upper-body injury after the game. Bruce Cassidy said the hit was cheap, while David Pastrnak deemed the hit “a little dirty,” noting that Hathaway is “that kind of player.”

“I didn’t like it at all,” Cassidy added. “… Seen that from that player in the past.”

Marchand has tallied 20 goals and 43 points in 31 games this season.

The Bruins could be down two wingers if Anton Blidh misses any time — he took a big hit from Capitals forward Tom Wilson and left the game with an upper-body injury as well.

The Bruins take on the Jets at home on Saturday starting at 3 p.m.