Bruins Watch Tom Wilson deliver a huge hit against Bruins forward Anton Blidh Despite his reputation, the hit by Wilson appeared to be clean. Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson checks and injures Boston Bruins left wing Anton Blidh. Photo by Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Bruins winger Anton Blidh will miss the rest of Thursday’s game against the Capitals after absorbing a brutal — but seemingly clean — hit from Capitals forward Tom Wilson.

Wilson, who has a controversial reputation and has tangled with the Bruins before, approached Blidh controlling the puck near the goal. As Blidh got rid of the puck, Wilson leveled him. Blidh hit the ice and stayed down on his stomach briefly before rolling over on his back. He was brought to the tunnel.

Here’s a look at the play.

Tom Wilson lays a massive hit on Anton Blidh. 😳 pic.twitter.com/qICXQ1zPlO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2022

The Bruins later ruled Blidh out for the rest of the game with an upper-body injury.

Last year, Wilson was suspended seven games for a hit against Brandon Carlo that sent the Bruins defenseman to the hospital overnight. Carlo missed 10 games with a concussion, and Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy called the hit “predatory.”

The league cited Wilson’s history in its decision to suspend him.

“This is a player with a substantial disciplinary record taking advantage of an opponent who is in a defenseless position and doing so with significant force,” the NHL wrote in its statement.

Wilson also administered a somewhat controversial hit against Sean Kuraly last season.

Thursday’s hit, however, seemed to mostly be considered clean. Still, the Bruins retaliated later: Charlie McAvoy countered against Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Charlie McAvoy responds with a big hit on Trevor van Riemsdyk:



pic.twitter.com/dEI8fTIH3K — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 21, 2022

Blidh wasn’t the only player to leave with an upper-body injury: Brad Marchand was ruled out for the game and could be seen with ice on his shoulder after a hit from Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway.

The Bruins and Capitals were tied 2-2 early in the third period.