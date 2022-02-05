Bruins will return to Fenway Park for 2023 Winter Classic

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Bruins will compete in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, the NHL announced Friday.
A date and time have not yet been released as of Saturday morning. The Boston Globe‘s Kevin Paul Dupont believes it will likely be Jan. 1, as usual, but could possibly be Dec. 31 because New Year’s Eve is on a Saturday and New Year’s Day a Sunday.
The NHL has yet to determine an opponent for the Bruins, either, though there’s “heavy speculation” it will be the Pittsburgh Penguins.
This will mark the first time since New Year’s Day in 2010 that the event is at Fenway. The Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 2-1, in that game, which featured 38,112 fans.
“A lot of money has been put into the building,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters. “It’s not quite the same ballpark. Boston is obviously a great hockey town.”
This is the fifth time the Bruins will play in an outdoor game and their fourth Winter Classic. They’ve played at Gillette Stadium, Notre Dame Stadium, and Lake Tahoe.
This is the first time the NHL has reused a venue for an outdoor game.
