Bruins Brad Marchand earns match penalty for incident with Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry Marchand could be suspended for the hit. Brad Marchand was thrown out of the Bruins' game against the Penguins on Tuesday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Brad Marchand was given a match penalty late in the third period on Tuesday for punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, and he could miss further time pending a review by the league.

After the Bruins jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Penguins roared back to claim a 4-2 victory. Near the end, Marchand hit Jarry and sent him sprawling. Referees and teammates intervened, but a moment later as he skated by, Marchand clipped Jarry again in the face with his stick.

Here’s a look at the incident.

Brad Marchand delivers a punch to Tristan Jarry and then gets him with his stick.



Yikes. pic.twitter.com/6FMftuLHVI — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 9, 2022

After the game, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Marchand showed a “lack of discipline … got to have better discipline.”

For his part, Jarry seemed to take things in stride.

“I think it was the heat of the moment,” Jarry said. “Everyone is battling out there and he was just trying to get the puck to the net and our team did a great job.”

Marchand has a history of controversial plays, which could add to his suspension. The NHL is required to review the play since he was given a match penalty.

The Bruins had a tough day overall on Tuesday — in addition to Marchand’s explosion and their dissipating two-goal lead, Patrice Bergeron suffered an upper-body injury after colliding with the boards, and Tuukka Rask also reportedly retired after an unsuccessful attempt to return.

“I think that’s for Tuukka to comment on his on his stature,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said prior to the game. “I was told he wouldn’t practice this week. I don’t think that’s changing at all. So if he has something to say, I think I’ll leave it to him.”