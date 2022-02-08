Bruins Tuukka Rask ready to call off his comeback with Bruins, report says Tuukka Rask is 2-2 in four starts this season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff





Goaltender Tuukka Rask is not expected to continue his comeback attempt with the Bruins, according to a report in The Athletic on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Rask, who signed a one-year deal to return to Boston in January, is 2-2 with a 4.28 GAA this season. Rask, who underwent offseason hip surgery, last played Jan. 24 against Anaheim.

