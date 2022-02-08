Tuukka Rask ready to call off his comeback with Bruins, report says

Get the latest Boston sports news
Goaltender Tuukka Rask is not expected to continue his comeback attempt with the Bruins, according to a report in The Athletic on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old Rask, who signed a one-year deal to return to Boston in January, is 2-2 with a 4.28 GAA this season. Rask, who underwent offseason hip surgery, last played Jan. 24 against Anaheim.
