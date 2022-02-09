Bruins Patrice Bergeron is ruled out of Thursday’s Bruins game with a head injury Patrice Bergeron is helped off the ice by a Bruins trainer after getting shaken up in the third period Tuesday.





Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and will not play tomorrow night against the Hurricanes.

Bergeron left Tuesday’s loss to Pittsburgh after getting a skate tangled with Sidney Crosby’s and crashing into the boards. He went to the training room and never returned as staff checked for concussion symptoms.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy described Bergeron’s status as an upper-body injury, but acknowledged it was a head issue.

“It’s involving his head, so we have to be careful,” Cassidy said. “This is a guy that’s had a head injury in the past. We want to make sure everything checks out. He wants to make sure everything checks out.

“So in the immediate term here, he didn’t skate today, he won’t play tomorrow, and hopefully, he’s in good shape in the next few days. But we’re going to obviously take as much time as we need with this one.”

Bergeron has a history of concussions. He sustained four of them over six seasons from 2007 to 2013 and has been outspoken about their effects.

“When you go to the boards like that, obviously, there’s a residual effect,” Cassidy said. “Obviously, the first thing you think of is his head, shoulders, etc.”

Bergeron was coming off his third All-Star Game appearance, scoring a goal for Team Atlantic in the semifinal of the midseason three-on-three tournament.

Bergeron has played in 43 of the Bruins’ 44 games this season, posting a 12-23—35 line while going plus-9 in 18:22 of ice time per game.