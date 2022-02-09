Bruins Tuukka Rask retires: 5 memorable moments from longtime Bruins goalie’s career "We have shared so many special memories over the years." Tuukka Rask announced his retirment on Wednesday. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Tuukka Rask confirmed the rumors on Wednesday: The longtime Bruins goalie is retiring from hockey.

The 34-year-old underwent hip surgery this summer hoping to extend his career, but his hip refused to cooperate, and his four-game stint with the Bruins yielded 4.28 goals against per game.

“Over these last few weeks, I’ve realized that my body is not responding the way it needs to for me to play at the level I expect of myself and that my teammates and Bruins fans deserve,” Rask wrote in a statement. “Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from the game of hockey. …

Rask noted that his teammates — as well as Bruins fans — shared “so many special memories over the years.”

Here’s a look back at some of Rask’s most memorable moments as a member of the Bruins.

Bruins acquire Rask in a one-sided trade

While Rask spent his entire career with the Bruins, he didn’t start there: The Bruins acquired him via trade after the Maple Leafs selected him with the 21st pick in the 2005 draft (the Bruins had the No. 22 pick that year). In exchange, the Bruins dealt Andrew Raycroft to Toronto.

In 2013, Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun wrote in a column that “the Rask trade isn’t necessarily the worst deal ever made by the Leafs, but it’s certainly part of any conversation on the subject.” As Simmons noted, Toronto’s European scout loved Rask and thought he was the goalie of the future.

Rask got his revenge quickly: His first win as an NHL goalie was a 4-2 victory over the Maple Leafs in 2007. To Simmons’ point: Rask put together a successful 15-year career with the Bruins. Raycroft spent two seasons with the Maple Leafs and was bought out in 2008.

Rask and the Bruins win the Stanley Cup

Rask didn’t immediately break into the Bruins’ goalie rotation. After spot appearances in his first two seasons, Rask was named the back-up goalie in 2009-10. He played well — leading the league in save percentage and goals against per game — and replaced veteran goalie Tim Thomas as the team’s starter, but Thomas returned the next season and played all 25 games during the team’s Stanley Cup run. Thomas’s .940 save percentage was a league-high, while Rask remained off the ice.

Still, Rask started 27 games during the regular season. He went on to help lead the Bruins back to the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2017, when they lost to the Black Hawks and Penguins respectively.

Rask wins the Vezina Award

In 2014, Rask put together one of his best seasons as a pro. He led the NHL in shutouts with seven (as well as two in the postseason), posted a 36–15–6 record, and finished with a .930 save percentage — second-best in the NHL, and best among the three Vezina finalists, which included Lightning goalie Ben Bishop and Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov.

In a very brief acceptance speech for the award that lasted 40 seconds, Rask said he had “never been so nervous in his life.” He thanked GMs who voted for him, the Jacobs family for keeping him in Boston, and his teammates and trainers.

“And my girlfriend,” he said with a chuckle as he hurriedly exited the stage.

Rask and Jaroslav Halak won the William M. Jennings Trophy, awarded to the goalies who allow the fewest goals. Rask was also nominated for the Vezina again, which would have made him one of just six goalies to win the award twice since 1981. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck ultimately claimed the award, however.

Rask helps Finland claim bronze in Sochi

Rask began his career in his home country of Finland, and he quickly rose to prominence as one of the best European goalies. By the time the 2005 draft rolled around, he was the top-ranked European goaltender in the class.

In 2014, Rask played in four of Finland’s six games — helping lead the country to a bronze medal. Finland might have had a shot at gold, however, if it wasn’t for a flu bug that sidelined Rask during the semifinals. The Finns lost the semifinals to Sweden 2-1, and Rask had to content himself with shutting out the United States in the bronze medal game. Sweden ultimately fell to a dominant Canadian team that allowed just three goals in six games.

The semifinal was the first game Rask missed in 2013-14 due to injury or illness, even though a flu bug ravaged the Bruins’ locker room, as the Daily Metro West noted at the time.

Rask becomes winningest goalie in Bruins history

Later in his career, Rask set several impressive marks for longevity. In 2019, he shut out the Capitals 1-0 with 24 saves, pushing him past Cecil “Tiny” Thompson for the most wins in Bruins goaltender history with 253 (Rask retires with 308 for his career).

“It’s just your name is in the history books, that’s about it,” Rask said. “And then someday somebody else is going to come and break it, so hopefully I can put up a couple more and get some cushion.”

Then in 2021, Rask recorded 19 saves in a 4-1 victory over the Capitals, surpassing Gerry Cheevers for the most postseason wins in franchise history with 54. The Bruins won the series but bowed out in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Rask finished his career with 57 postseason victories — 17th in NHL history.

Prior to the season, Rask said he never wanted to leave the Bruins.

“For me, it’s about that pride of playing for one team and one team only. I have no reason to chase the money anymore and go somewhere else,” Rask said on WEEI in 2021. “It’s going to be one of those things where the Bruins are my home. Boston is my home. I’ve always wanted to play here, wanted to stay here.”

Rask might not have gotten his wish for a triumphant return to hockey, but he got a different wish: An entire career with one team.

“I’ve never wanted to play for any other team,” Rask wrote in his statement Wednesday evening. “I’m so proud to have worn the Spoked B for my entire career and wouldn’t have had it any other way.”