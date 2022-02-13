Bruins Senators’ Austin Watson suspended 2 games for hit on Bruins’ Jack Ahcan The NHL announced the suspension on Sunday. Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan skates with the puck. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP





OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson has been suspended two games for a hit on Boston’s Jack Ahcan.

The NHL announced the suspension on Sunday.

Watson leveled Ahcan along the end boards midway through the first period of Ottawa’s 2-0 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He was given a 2-minute minor penalty for interference.

The league’s department of player safety added the two-game ban after reviewing the play and determining the hit was high and late, and that Watson made “significant contact” with Ahcan’s head.

The 30-year-old Watson will forfeit $15,000 in salary, with the money going to the players’ emergency fund.

#GoSensGo Austin Watson will have a hearing tomorrow for interference on #NHLBruins Jack Ahcan. pic.twitter.com/OoPw5jeYsH — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) February 12, 2022

