Bruins Gary Bettman explains why he upheld Brad Marchand's 6-game suspension He said his actions were "intentional and involved an excessive and unnecessary use of force." Brad Marchand is eligible to return Feb. 24.

Gary Bettman on Friday elected to uphold Brad Marchand’s six-game suspension.

The NHL commissioner said the Bruins winger’s actions were “intentional and involved an excessive and unnecessary use of force.”

After the NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Marchand for punching and high-sticking Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in a Feb. 8 game, Marchand appealed to Bettman.

“Obviously lack of discipline on Brad’s part in that situation,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said at the time. “Brad’s a leader on our team and he needs to control his emotions.”

In Wednesday’s hearing, Bettman agreed with Marchand that he did not intentionally attempt to injure Jarry, but he believes there was “no justification” for any force given that the play had been whistled dead. Marchand said his punch stemmed from Jarry saying, “How about that f—ing save?”

“To say that Mr. Marchand overreacted to that comment would be an understatement,” Bettman wrote in his ruling.

The NHLPA argued that the suspension should have been four games at most, comparing it to other cases. Bettman, however, said it’s a unique situation, because there’s “no player who has a disciplinary history” like Marchand. Even Marchand referred to his actions in the incident as “stupid.”

“Mr. Marchand’s behavior and lack of judgment in respect of these incidents did not meet acceptable NHL standards,” Bettman wrote. “He created a distraction which reflected poorly on himself, on his team and on the League as a whole, and as such, I find he also deserves the penalty he received.”

This is Marchand’s eighth suspension, which is the most among active players. He’s eligible to return Thursday, Feb. 24, against the Kraken.