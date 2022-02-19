Bruins Brandon Carlo gets cut during practice, game-time decision for Saturday’s game Brandon Carlo could miss Saturday's game. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin).

The Bruins might be down another key player for Saturday’s game against the Senators.

Defenseman Brandon Carlo received stitches after getting cut by goalie Linus Ullmark’s skate during Saturday’s morning skate. He’ll be a game-time decision for Saturday evening’s game, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters following practice.

The team didn’t specify where Carlo was cut, but reporters at practice said it appeared to be on his wrist.

Losing Carlo for any period of time would, of course, hurt the Bruins. The second-pairing defenseman is second on the team in average time on ice (19:40) among skaters and is third in defensive point shares (2.1). Defenseman Connor Clifton will return to the lineup for Saturday’s after being a healthy scratch in Thursday’s game, according to Cassidy. If Carlo can’t go Saturday, Clifton could take his spot.

The Bruins will be without forward Brad Marchand, who will serve the fifth game of his sixth-game suspension. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announce he is upholding Marchand’s suspension on Friday after the star forward appealed to have it overturned. Boston’s gone 1-3 in the first four games of Marchand’s suspension, with its lone win coming against Ottawa on Feb. 12.

Center Patrice Bergeron on Thursday returned from his head injury that forced him to miss three games. Center Jack Studnicka will return to the lineup while forward Anton Blidh will be a healthy scratch for Saturday’s game, Cassidy said.