Bruins will honor Tuukka Rask March 31 with ceremonial puck drop Rask announced his retirement on Feb. 9.

The Bruins announced Monday they will honor longtime goalkeeper Tuukka Rask with a ceremonial puck drop on March 31 when they take on the Devils.

Rask spent 15 seasons with the Bruins. The team highlighted his 308-165-66 record in their press release, as well as his 2.28 goals against average and his .921 save percentage. He has the most wins in franchise history with 308 and is second in Bruins history with 52 shutouts.

Rask announced his retirement on Feb. 9 after a failed attempt to come back from hip surgery this offseason.

“Over these last few weeks, I’ve realize that my body is not responding the way it needs to for me to play at the level I expect of myself and that my teammates and Bruins fans deserve,” Rask wrote on Instagram. “Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from the game of hockey.”

Rask also shouted out the city of Boston for supporting him throughout his career.

“Through all the ups and downs, I am so grateful for all the support this team and the people of Boston have given me,” Rask wrote. “I will miss everything that comes with representing the Boston Bruins. But now, I’m excited to spend more time with my family and friends who never stopped supporting my dream. Boston is special for so many reasons and will always be our adopted home. We look forward to remaining a part of this amazing community.”

Rask won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and a Vezina Trophy in 2014 as the league’s best goalie.

“I’ve never wanted to play for any other team,” Rask wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud to have worn the Spoked B for my entire career and wouldn’t have had it any other way.”