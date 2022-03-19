Bruins Bruins trade for Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm The Bruins gave up a pair of players and three picks in the deal. Hampus Lindholm was traded to the Bruins on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Bruins look like they got the left-shot defenseman they were looking for.

The Ducks are trading defenseman Hampus Lindholm to the Bruins in exchange for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, defenseman John Moore, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, and 2024 second-round pick, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday. As part of the deal, the Ducks will retain 50 percent of Lindholm’s salary. Boston also received AHL defenseman Kodie Curran.

Lindholm, 28, was viewed as one of the top players on the trade market ahead of Monday’s deadline. He has 22 points in 61 games this season and has an even plus/minus while playing for a team that’s well below .500. Lindholm was also a pivotal part on the Ducks’ penalty-killing unit, which ranked eighth in the league.

Lindholm is in the final year of his contract, but Friedman reports that the Bruins are trying to work out an extension with Lindholm.

Vaakanainen, 23, was the Bruins’ first-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft but struggled to get much time on the ice. He played in just 15 games this season and 31 games over his four seasons in Boston.

Moore, 31, signed a five-year, $13.75 million deal with the Bruins in 2018. The defenseman played in just 12 games over the past two seasons.

With the Bruins holding a 38-19-5 record as of Saturday, it’s very likely that their top pick will be in the latter half of the first round. Entering Saturday’s action, the Bruins hold the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and are 16 points ahead of the Blue Jackets, who are the first team out of the playoffs. Boston’s also just three points behind Tampa Bay for second place in the Atlantic Division.