Bruins Bruins reportedly eyeing left-shot defensemen ahead of trade deadline The trade deadline is on Monday. Mark Giordano is one of the few defensemen the Bruins are eyeing ahead of the trade deadline. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The Bruins have their eyes set on several left-handed defensemen ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

Boston’s eying potential trades for Seattle’s Mark Giordano and Chicago’s Calvin de Haan in addition to Anaheim’s Hampus Lindholm and Arizona’s Jakob Chychrun, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported Saturday.

Giordano appears likely to be on the move at the deadline. The Kraken have held their 38-year-old captain out of their last couple of games, signaling that they plan on trading him.

However, the Kraken’s asking price isn’t cheap. They’ve placed a “buy-now” price of a first-round pick for Giordano, which teams like the Rangers haven’t shown interest in, The Athletic’s Arthur Staple reported Saturday.

In addition to a potentially heavy trade price, Giordano’s contract isn’t cheap. His $6.75 million salary would require the Bruins to shuffle out at least $4 million in salary if they were to acquire him. Giordano’s recorded six goals and 17 assists in 55 games this season and is second on the Kraken in blocks with 98.

The Blackhawks’ asking price for de Haan appears to not be as steep as the Kraken’s for Giordano’s. Chicago is looking for a second-round pick, according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, with Los Angeles and Vegas inquiring about the defenseman.

De Haan, 30, doesn’t provide much on the offensive end, scoring just one goal dishing out four assists this season. But he has a physical game, recording 140 blocks and 110 hits so far this season.

Lindholm has been one of the hot names on the trade market for a while now, and the Bruins have been one of the several teams linked to him. The 28-year-old is viewed as one of the hottest commodities on the market, and with that comes a heavy asking price. The Ducks reportedly want a first-round pick, a Grade A prospect, and another piece in return for Lindholm.

While Lindholm, who has six goals and 17 assists in addition to putting up an even plus/minus for a below .500 team this season, would certainly be a worthy addition, there is a risk. The 28-year-old’s in the final season of his five-year, $31.5 million deal, raising to question if the asking price is too much for someone who could end up being just a rental.

Chychrun doesn’t appear to likely be traded to the Bruins if he’s moved, according to Shinzawa. The 23-year-old is garnering a lot of interest and the Coyotes reportedly have a similar asking price for Chycrun as the Ducks have for Lindholm. With many teams in the race, the Bruins probably won’t be able to outbid other teams, Shinzawa wrote recently.