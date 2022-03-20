Bruins David Krejci won’t be returning to the Bruins this season "He's decided to stay with his family in the Czech Republic." Former Bruins center David Krejci is pictured in action during the second period of a game. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

David Krejci’s Czech team, HC Olomouc, was eliminated from the playoffs, but he’s choosing to remain overseas rather than rejoin the Bruins for the playoffs.

“He’s decided to stay with his family in the Czech Republic,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said.

Krejci, 35, had 215 goals and 515 assists in 962 games with the Bruins from 2006-2021. He loved his time in Boston but elected to move home to play where he grew up.

“At this point in my career and life I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams,” Krejci said in July. “I want to play in front of my parents, brother and friends.”

Advertisement:

Some have speculated that once his season ended, a return to Boston could be imminent, but Sweeney refuted that notion. It does appear, however, they they were in contact.

Don Sweeney says David Krejci is not an option for the Bruins: “He’s decided to stay with his family in the Czech Republic” — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) March 20, 2022

A return was always unlikely given all the variables in play. He would have needed to sign with the Bruins before Monday’s trade deadline to play in the playoffs and also passed through waivers before another team scooped him up.

While it’s unclear what his future holds, at least his present remains in the Czech Republic.