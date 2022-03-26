Bruins Watch: All 6 Bruins goals from their decisive win over the Islanders Boston has now won 14 of its last 17 games. Craig Smith (12) celebrates his goal with teammates Matt Grzelcyk (48), Brandon Carlo (25) and Charlie Coyle (13) during the first period Saturday at TD Garden. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

The Bruins cruised past the Islanders, 6-3, on Saturday, earning their 14th win in the last 17 games and moving to 41-19-5 on the season.

Here’s a look at all six goals:

Craig Smith scored four minutes into the first period, off assists from Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo, to give Boston an early 1-0 lead.

Craig Smith gets into the slot and pots Carlo's rebound to give Boston the lead just 4:03 into the game!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/k3QgK1ZF01 — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hall extended the margin to make it 2-0 Bruins late in the first.

Taylor Hall redirects Charlie McAvoy's feed.



Boston's power play finally cashes in. pic.twitter.com/mj5GASF3Dk — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 26, 2022

After the Islanders sliced the deficit in half with 12 seconds left in the first, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand delivered back-to-back goals to push it to 4-1 early in the second.

"The guy has an engine like no other!" – Jack Edwards pic.twitter.com/OBtxcimEDh — NESN (@NESN) March 26, 2022

New York responded to trim it to 4-2, but Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk converted to cap an action-packed second period.

And Jake DeBrusk is on the board with a bounce: pic.twitter.com/nlLiUx3hxN — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 26, 2022

The Islanders scored in the third, but the game was essentially decided at that point.

Next up for the surging Bruins is a home matchup with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.