Watch: All 6 Bruins goals from their decisive win over the Islanders

The Bruins cruised past the Islanders, 6-3, on Saturday, earning their 14th win in the last 17 games and moving to 41-19-5 on the season.
Here’s a look at all six goals:
Craig Smith scored four minutes into the first period, off assists from Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo, to give Boston an early 1-0 lead.
Taylor Hall extended the margin to make it 2-0 Bruins late in the first.
After the Islanders sliced the deficit in half with 12 seconds left in the first, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand delivered back-to-back goals to push it to 4-1 early in the second.
New York responded to trim it to 4-2, but Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk converted to cap an action-packed second period.
The Islanders scored in the third, but the game was essentially decided at that point.
Next up for the surging Bruins is a home matchup with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
