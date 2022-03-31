Bruins ‘It was an easy one’: Tuukka Rask opens up about retirement ahead of ceremonial puck drop "I didn’t want to go out there and play at 60 percent and just half-ass it." Bruins retired goalie Tuukka Rask holds his daughter Livia as he wavers to the crowd before a ceremonial puck drop. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Prior to being honored by the Bruins with a ceremonial puck drop on Thursday, longtime goalie Tuukka Rask opened up to the media about retirement and his decision to walk away from the game.

Rask retired in February after returning to the team following hip surgery in the offseason. He went 2-2 and posted a 4.28 GAA.

“Just a lot of family time, driving the kids to school, dance classes, a couple rounds of golf, couple of trips here and there,” Rask said with a smile, when asked what retirement has been like. “Just easy living.”

“Easy living” might be a relief for Rask after the last year. He suffered a torn labrum in his hip — a devastating injury for athletes — and he played through the pain during last year’s playoffs.

Advertisement:

Rask signed a one-year deal with the Bruins and returned with fanfare but quickly discovered that playing is a lot harder than rehab.

“It couldn’t hold the every day grind, practicing and playing,” Rask said. “That’s what I found out pretty quickly. I felt really good during the rehab, I was skating, started twice a week, going three times a week, four times a week, and it was fine, but I was by myself or with the coach or one guy shooting. So it’s a little different from live action in a game or in practice, and then playing that Anaheim game, I kind of stretched and tweaked my groin and hip a little bit, and then it kept aggravating even more.

“And then it was just time to be honest with yourself. I could have kept pushing, but what’s the benefit of me playing at 60 percent and kind of taking time off, taking a week off here, taking two weeks off, and kind of taking a spot away from [Jeremy Swayman]?. So I figured it was more beneficial for everybody to call it. I had a great career and I have no regrets.”

Advertisement:

Rask didn’t exactly agonize over the decision.

“It was an easy one,” he said. “I’ve always been pretty honest with myself, and I didn’t want to go out there and play at 60 percent and just half-ass it, so to say. So it at the end of the day, it was pretty easy.

“I’m a guy who makes pretty quick decisions anyway, so I wasn’t dwelling on that too long.”

Rask received a loud ovation while dropping the puck.

Great tribute video from the Bruins to Tuukka Rask, who earns a very loud ovation while taking part in the ceremonial puck drop. pic.twitter.com/fUOVujw6z2 — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) March 31, 2022

“I feel like I have a great relationship with them,” he said prior to the game. “I’m looking forward to celebrating with a bunch of them in the stands tonight and a bunch of people who are watching at home. Joining them on that side now, we can cheer together and chirp together. It’s great. Happy to be on that side.”

The Bruins gave Rask plenty to cheer and chirp about on Thursday: They led the Devils 8-1 early in the third period.