Bruce Cassidy shared an update on David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm’s injuries

Bruins David Pastrnak (upper body) and Hampus Lindholm (lower body) are out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that it’s likely both players are nearing a return.

“They both skated yesterday, so I don’t know if they’re that far away,” Cassidy said. “I don’t know if they’d be able to play if it was the playoffs. I was told they’re out, so I didn’t ask that question. My guess is yes.”

He said the Bruins aren’t keeping the team’s leading goal-scorer Pastrnak or the newly acquired defenseman Lindholm out in order to protect them.

“If they gave us the green light, they’d obviously be in there,” Cassidy said. “It’s an important game, and we’ve still got a lot to play for. They’re just not quite ready. Closer.”

Pastrnak was injured Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Lindholm the next night against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Bruins, who beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1, on Friday without both players, are 45-21-5 as of Sunday morning. They finish the regular season April 29, and the playoffs start May 2.