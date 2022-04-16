Bruins Bruins officially clinch 6th consecutive playoff berth This is their 13th appearance in the last 15 seasons. Charlie Coyle of the Bruins celebrates after Trent Frederic scored against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Bruins outlasted the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1, on Saturday to officially cement their spot in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

This is their 13th postseason berth in the last 15 years, and they’re on the hunt for their first title since 2011. Boston is second all-time in postseason appearances with 75, behind only the Montreal Canadiens.

The Bruins (46-24-5, 97 points) finish the regular season with games against St. Louis, Pittsburgh, the New York Rangers, Montreal, Florida, Buffalo, and Toronto.

While the seeding is still very much in flux, if the playoffs started today, Boston would face the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins are 0-3 against the Hurricanes this season and have been outscored 16-1, but the teams haven’t met since February.

The playoffs are set to start May 2. Individual tickets for all rounds will go on sale Sunday, April 17, at 3 p.m.