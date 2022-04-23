Bruins David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, Linus Ullmark all set to return Saturday vs. Rangers Pastrnak missed the last eight games while Lindholm missed the last seven. Bruins leading scorer David Pastrnak is back in the lineup on Saturday.

The Bruins are getting back a pair of key players ahead of Saturday’s matinee against the Rangers.

Winger David Pastrank and defenseman Hampus Lindholm will both play on Saturday, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters during his pregame press conference. In addition, Linus Ullmark will get the start in net.

“They felt good yesterday. The plan was for them to play one of the games this weekend,” Cassidy said. “They wouldn’t play back-to-back, which might be a bit premature, but that was the messaging I got. They’re going to go in today.”

“Hopefully they get through today’s game and feel great. Then, they’re back in [the lineup] on Tuesday for good,” Cassidy added.

Advertisement:

Pastrnak’s been out since April 4, when he exited early during the Bruins’ win over the Blue Jackets. His injury has hit Boston particularly hard as it hasn’t scored on a power play (0-for-24) in the eight games it’s been without its leading goal-scorer.

Lindholm suffered a lower-body injury a day after Pastrnak suffered his injury, leaving the game against the Red Wings early on April 5. The Bruins’ deadline acquisition has brought a boost in his short time so far, posting four assists in seven games with a plus-five plus-minus. The Bruins have gone 3-4 with Pastrank and Lindholm out of the lineup.

Ullmark missed the last three games due to an upper-body injury. Boston is 23-10-2 with Ullmark in net this season with the veteran posting a .912 save percentage and a 2.57 goals-against average.

🎥 Coach Cassidy on David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, and Linus Ullmark returning today: "They felt good yesterday. The plan was for them to play one of the games this weekend…they're gonna go in today…I doubt Lindholm and Pastrnak will travel [to Montreal]." pic.twitter.com/fGbpWobpTn — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2022

By playing all three on Saturday, it appears the Bruins’ are putting a bit more importance in their matchup against the Rangers, who are tied for the lead in the Metropolitan Division. If the Bruins are unable to get out of the No. 4 spot in the Atlantic Division, they could end up facing the Rangers in Round 1 of the playoffs if New York wins its division and Boston has more points than the No. 4 team in the Metropolitan.