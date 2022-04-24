Bruins Charlie McAvoy of Bruins and sister Kayla of Rangers share moment pregame "I'm simply overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude." Charlie McAvoy is a proud brother. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There are two McAvoys making a name for themselves in the NHL: Charlie, a catalyst for the Bruins, and his older sister Kayla, an intern for the New York Rangers.

Kayla, a temp associate in the strength and conditioning department, has had the chance to travel to the team’s two games against her older brother.

They shared a moment pregame Saturday, fist-bumping before the Bruins’ 3-1 win.

Hockey is family ❤️🏒



Kayla and Charlie McAvoy brought a friendly sibling rivalry to the ice today.@NYRangers | @NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/uO4K1bzmWy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2022

Back in November, Kayla McAvoy shared on Instagram that rooting for the Bruins was initially an easy decision when her brother joined the team. Once she joined the Rangers, the team she grew up loving, it became a much more difficult choice.

“Now the answer to that question isn’t so easy anymore,” Kayla wrote. “I guess the right answer would be both? But regardless of the score, I love my brother and I love my job, and I wouldn’t trade this crazy and exciting journey for the world.”

When their encounter Saturday went viral, Kayla shared on her Instagram story that her “head is still spinning.” She thanked everyone for the kind words and encouragement and said she’s “overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude.”

“To all the of the girls and women who work in or want to work in sports, never let anyone try to discredit your passion and hard work because of your gender, last name, or anything else,” she wrote. “Keep your focus where it matters and do your best every day. You deserve to be where you are and you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. Now, back to business.”