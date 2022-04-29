Bruins Bruins surprised longtime trainer Don DelNegro with a special gift prior to his retirement "You've always been great to me, my family, and I wouldn't have stayed here 29 years if it wasn't the best job ever." Retiring Bruins head athletic trainer Don DelNegro (left) is shown a surprise gift by Patrice Bergeron (right). Screenshot via Bruins

Don DelNegro is coming to the end of his 29th (and final) year with the Bruins. But before he retires following the season, the longtime head athletic trainer received a surprise present from the players.

Escorted to a garage where the team was waiting for him, DelNegro was thanked for his commitment to the Bruins over nearly three decades by team captain Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron then called for teammate Brad Marchand, who wheeled around the corner on a new Bruins-themed golf cart, which was gifted to DelNegro.

Rolling into retirement.#NHLBruins head athletic trainer Don DelNegro, who will retire at season's end after 29 years with the club, received a special surprise gift from the organization and players this morning. pic.twitter.com/hH61VsmWx0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 28, 2022

“I appreciate it,” an emotional DelNegro said afterward. “It’s not going to be easy. I’ll miss you guys every day, think about you probably when I’m in the woods looking for my [golf] ball. But I love you guys. You’ve always been great to me, my family, and I wouldn’t have stayed here 29 years if it wasn’t the best job ever.”

And that wasn’t the only parting gift for DelNegro. On Thursday night at the team’s final regular season home game (a 5-0 win over the Sabres), he was invited into a team photo.

Congratulations on an incredible career, Don DelNegro 👏 pic.twitter.com/NSrm43eez3 — NESN (@NESN) April 29, 2022