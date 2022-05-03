Bruins Bruce Cassidy was noncommittal on the Bruins’ starting goalie for Game 2 Game 1 starter Linus Ullmark saved 20 of 24 shots on Monday. Linus Ullmark started in net for the Bruins in their Game 1 loss to the Hurricanes. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Following their 5-1 Game 1 loss to the Hurricanes, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t say if goalie Linus Ullmark, who started Game 1, would start Game 2. Cassidy said he would have a decision made by Tuesday.

Even though Ullmark didn’t immediately get a seal of approval to start Game 2, Cassidy didn’t blame him for Boston’s Game 1 loss. In his first career playoff game, Ullmark saved 20 of 24 shot attempts, with the Hurricanes’ fifth goal coming on an empty net.

Ullmark and the Bruins were able to keep the Hurricanes off the board for most of the first two periods. But Carolina was able to successfully create traffic in front of the net, scoring a goal off a tip-in from Seth Jarvis and scoring another goal when two screeners helped Nino Neidereitter’s wrist shot find the back of the net.

The dam broke open in the third when Teuvo Teravainen scored on a 2-on-1 rush to make it 3-1 and Vincent Trochek scored on a backhander on the goal line.

“Well, you need the saves at the end when you’re not scoring, but let’s call it what it is. The 2-on-1 is a great play by them. They executed it. You don’t want to be in that position, but it’s a great shot,” Cassidy said while assessing his starting goalie’s performance. “The last goal, it wouldn’t have mattered, short side. He’s going to tell you it’s not a great goal to give up but by that point it’s 4-1.

“We’re not going to put anything on Ullmark. Whatever goalie’s in there for us, you’re going to have to fight to find pucks in this series. I thought it was the same for the other end early on. [Antti] Raanta was fighting to find pucks, there were some rebounds there but we didn’t capitalize.”

On the end opposite Ullmark, Raanta was also making his first career playoff start. He put up a strong performance against a Bruins attack that tried to take advantage of a backup goalie, saving 35 of 36 shots.

Ullmark wasn’t phased by Raanta’s performance, though.

“Not really. At the end of the day, it’s all about stopping pucks – it doesn’t matter how you do it,” Ullmark said, when asked if Raanta’s performance affected his. “If he stops some pucks, then obviously you have to stop one more than him to win the game. It’s as easy as that.”

There was one noticeable takeaway that Ullmark had from playing in his first playoff game after seven years in the league.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit louder, I will say,” Ullmark said. “I mean, we’re playing for something now – something meaningful. So that’s to be expected.”

If the Bruins decide to not go with Ullmark in Game 2, another goalie will be making his first career playoff start. Jeremy Swayman has played in just one playoff game in his young career, replacing Tuukka Rask in Game 5 of the second-round series against the Islanders in the 2021 playoffs.

Swayman didn’t perform too badly in his lone start against the Hurricanes this season, saving 21 of 23 shots in a loss back in October.