Hampus Lindholm knocked out of Game 2 after hit by Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov

Game 2 of the Bruins’ series against the Hurricanes has gotten very physical.

After David Pastrnak’s first-period collision with Antti Raanta knocked the Hurricanes goalie out of the game, a Bruins player was taken out of the game in the second. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm was on the wrong side of a hit by Hurricanes winger Andrei Svechnikov.

Lindholm was gathering the puck behind the Bruins’ net, preparing to pass it when Svechnikov skated toward him and gave him a devastating blow. Play immediately stopped with Lindholm lying on the ice for a moment. Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, along with team trainers, skated over to help the wobbly Lindholm get back to the Bruins bench and into the locker room.

Hampus Lindholm needs help getting off the ice after this hit from Andrei Svechnikov. pic.twitter.com/kiHjVBTym6 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 5, 2022

Meanwhile, a scrum broke out between the other skaters on the ice. Even though the Bruins were the ones that were on the wrong side of the hit, the Hurricanes ended up on the power play after the scrum. Svechnikov was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing while Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo received a double minor for roughing. Forward Trent Frederic severed Carlo’s other minor.

With the Hurricanes on the power play, the chippiness continued. Bruins winger Brad Marchand skated into the Hurricanes’ zone and delivered a shot that was glove-saved by Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov. Marchand gave Kochetkov a little hit, and Kochetkov gave a punch back to Marchand. After Marchand turned around to the Hurricanes keeper, Kochetkov slashed Marchand who responded by slashing Kotchetkove back. Both players were given minors for slashing.

A minute later, with just slightly more than a minute left in the second period, Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter scored on the power play to put Carolina up 4-1.