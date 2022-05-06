Bruins Watch: Jake DeBrusk’s precision pass sets up for Bruins’ shorthanded goal to tie Game 3 Charlie Coyle scored off a pass from Jake DeBrusk. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins were able to get a goal on special teams, though it wasn’t with a man advantage.

Trailing 1-0 in the first period of Game 3, Boston went on the penalty kill when forward Erik Haula tripped Carolina forward Jesper Fast. In the first 50 seconds of the penalty kill, the Bruins prevented the Hurricanes from even attempting a shot.

Roughly a minute into their power play, the Hurricanes committed an unforced turnover in the Bruins’ zone. Forward Charlie Coyle ended up with the puck to start a 2-on-1 rush with Jake DeBrusk. Coyle passed the puck over to DeBrusk, who skated along the boards. As DeBrusk reached the left faceoff circle, he passed the puck back to Coyle, who put his stick out to get the puck past Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.

Coyle’s goal was big for multiple reasons. The obvious reason was that it evened the game up. But it was also Boston’s first goal in the first period all series. In the first two games, the Bruins failed to score until late in the second period at the earliest, facing multi-goal deficits in the second period of both games.

Boston’s struggles on the power play over the last month have been well documented. The Bruins went 0-for-2 on their power plays in the first period, recording just one shot over the two power plays.