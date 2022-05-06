Bruins Off-ice official stretchered off following Bruins goal in Game 3 Play was delayed for nearly 10 minutes before the official was stretchered off. Concern grew in the TD Garden during Game 3 after an off-ice official was hurt by a pane of glass during a Bruins goal celebration. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

TD Garden went from jubilation to silence real quick during Friday’s Game 3 between the Bruins and Hurricanes.

With 5:07 remaining in the second period, David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead. While the Boston fans were celebrating, a section of glass fell over and landed on an off-ice official sitting in the Bruins’ penalty box.

The off-ice official immediately received medical attention, pausing the game for nearly 10 minutes. The official was eventually stretchered off and was wearing a neck brace. Pastrnak gave the official a pat as he was stretchered off.

Scary scene in Boston as a glass panel in the penalty box fell and hit the game’s timeout coordinator, resulting in him being stretchered off. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZtyIW9lvXk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2022

As for the goal, it was Pastrnak’s first so far in the playoffs. It was also the Bruins’ second power-play goal of the series.