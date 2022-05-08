Bruins Charlie McAvoy placed in COVID-19 protocol, out for Game 4 The team shared the news just before the game began. Charlie McAvoy is out for Game 4. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol and will miss Game 4 on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

He didn’t practice Saturday and was ruled unable to play just before the 12:30 p.m. start. David Pastrnak is now the only remaining player who has yet to be in protocol this season.

The Bruins trail the series, 2-1.

UPDATE: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol and will not be available for today’s game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 8, 2022

It’s unclear how long McAvoy will be out. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Hampus Lindholm could possibly return in Game 5.

Per warmups:



Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Hall-Haula-Smith

DeBrusk-Coyle-Nosek

Foligno-Lazar-Wagner



Grzelcyk-Carlo

Forbort-Clifton

Reilly-Brown



Swayman — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) May 8, 2022