Charlie McAvoy placed in COVID-19 protocol, out for Game 4

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol and will miss Game 4 on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
He didn’t practice Saturday and was ruled unable to play just before the 12:30 p.m. start. David Pastrnak is now the only remaining player who has yet to be in protocol this season.
The Bruins trail the series, 2-1.
It’s unclear how long McAvoy will be out. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Hampus Lindholm could possibly return in Game 5.
