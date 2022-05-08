Bruins Patrice Bergeron said his eye is ‘good’ after getting cut in Game 4 win Bergeron got stitches for the cut. Patrice Bergeron got bloodied up in Game 4. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The final minutes of the second period brought several good things to the Bruins. It also brought a bad thing, too.

Captain Patrice Bergeron left the game with less than a minute to go in the period after Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho’s high stick cut him near his right eye. Bergeron was noticeably bleeding when he skated back to the Bruins’ bench.

Aho was charged with a double minor for high sticking because it drew blood. Bergeron appeared to show disagreement with the official about the call, likely hoping to get a five-minute major. He did return for the start of the third period.

Patrice Bergeron will need some repairs after that high stick from Aho. pic.twitter.com/iAYgnVCBNT — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 8, 2022

Bergeron told reporters after the game that his eye was “good.”

“Got lucky there,” Bergeron said.

Bergeron was concerned though in the moments after he got cut.

“At first, it was really close to the eye, so I thought my eye was – there was blood in there. So, I just couldn’t see. It was kind of blurry at first,” Bergeron said. “Then I realized I was fine. It was just a cut and so you want to get back out there if you can. The ref said he had to blow the whistle because of the injury and I can’t go back out there.”

The double minor came while the Bruins were already on the power play, putting them on a 5-on-3. That power play was set up because Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour unsuccessfully challenged Jake DeBrusk’s power-play goal thinking there was goalie interference on the play. The goal tied the game 2-2.

Jake DeBrusk slips one in and the game is tied: pic.twitter.com/5cIYOFPu0H — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) May 8, 2022

The Bruins took advantage of the power play just 44 seconds into the third when Brad Marchand scored to give Boston a 3-2 lead. Bergeron assisted David Pastrank on a goal a few minutes later to extend the lead to 4-2. Marchand finished Game 4 off by scoring an empty-netter to give the Bruins a 5-2 win.

Bergeron also scored in Game 4, netting a goal in the first period that tied the game 1-1.