Bruins Hurricanes’ Brind’Amour said he would’ve ‘bet my life’ on failed goalie interference challenge "They’re too good a team to just give them goals." Rod Brind'Amour protests a call with an official during the first period of an earlier game (Game 2) of the Bruins-Hurricanes playoff series. AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

Following the Bruins’ 5-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Sunday — evening the first-round series at two games apiece — Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour had some blunt remarks about NHL officiating.

The controversy began near the end of the second period, just as Boston forward Jake DeBrusk scored to tie the game, 2-2. The goal was chaotic and only resulted from a goal-mouth scramble (with DeBrusk eventually applying the finish).

Brind’Amour believed that Carolina goalie Antti Raanta had been interfered with, but replays produced an inconclusive investigation of who had hit Raanta’s left pad (causing him to move).

Still, the Hurricanes’ coach proceeded anyway with his coach’s challenge. After review, the goal was upheld, and Carolina was charged for delay of game. A second Hurricanes penalty 51 seconds later gave the Bruins a 5-on-3 that continued into the third period. And just before the final power play expired, Brad Marchand scored what proved to be the winning goal for Boston.

Afterward, Brind’Amour remained unchanged in his opinion of DeBrusk’s goal.

“I would’ve bet my life on that one,” Brind’Amour said of the challenge. “It’s tough. It’s clear, especially the view that we saw after, that [the puck’s] in between his pads and loose. I’m all good on that. But the guy [DeBrusk] came from the side, pushes his pads, squirts the puck out, taps it in. It’s a little different if the guy [was] coming from the front and was actually playing the puck. You can’t play the puck when it’s in between his legs from the side and knock the goalie sideways.”

"I would've put my life on it."



Rod Brind'Amour on challenging the goal that tied the game, 2-2.@Canes | #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/zfb8vTtsyy — Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) May 8, 2022

The NHL cited Rule 69.7 in justifying the call. The rule says that “in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed.”

Brind’Amour remained unconvinced, calling the goal a “gift” to the Bruins.

“They’re too good a team to just give them goals,” he said. “We’re gonna have no chance if that happens.”

Game 5 of the series gets underway in Carolina on Tuesday at 7 p.m.