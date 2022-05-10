Bruins Watch: Bruins give up a goal off own deflection in Game 5, giving Hurricanes a 3-0 lead Jeremy Swayman allowed three goals in the first two periods of Game 5. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Game 5 has been nothing but frustrating for the Bruins.

The Hurricanes scored twice in the game’s first 13 minutes to give them a 2-0 lead. Their second goal came on a power play that was set up by a questionable roughing call on Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort.

Boston finally got on the power play for the first time all game roughly 12 minutes into the second period. Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta stopped both Bruins’ shots early in the power play. With 14 seconds remaining on the man advantage, the frustrating night continued for the Bruins when defenseman Charlie McAvoy was called for interference.

But it didn’t stop there. The Bruins appeared to withstand the Hurricanes’ attack on the power play, with goalie Jeremy Swayman saving two shots and a pair of Bruins’ defensemen blocking another two shots. The puck remained in Boston’s zone when the power play ended. Defenseman Brandon Carlo tried to clear the puck from just in front of the Bruins’ net. However, the puck went off Jake DeBrusk’s skate, ricocheting into the Bruins’ net as an off-balanced Swayman couldn’t stop it. Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis was credited with the goal.

Bing bang boom it's in the goal who cares how go #Canes pic.twitter.com/NPTmbTnMzP — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 11, 2022

The Hurricanes carried the 3-0 lead into the second intermission. They’ve outshot the Bruins through the first two periods 27-19.