Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy reportedly will play in Game 5 vs. Hurricanes after clearing COVID protocols

The Bruins will have one of their top defenseman available for Game 5 against the Hurricanes after all.

Charlie McAvoy cleared the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and will play on Tuesday, The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter reported. McAvoy tested positive for the virus on Sunday with the announcement of his test coming less than an hour prior to the Bruins’ Game 4 win.

McAvoy’s status for the remainder of the series was in limbo after testing positive. He ended up clearing the league’s COVID protocols though and arrived at PNC Arena in Raleigh around 4:40 p.m., just a little more than two hours before puck drop. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Bruins’ ownership arranged a private jet for McAvoy so he could arrive in Raleigh in time to play in Game 5.

Saw Charlie McAvoy walk into PNC Arena in Raleigh, wearing an N95 mask – suggesting he cleared COVID protocols.



I was told Bruins ownership arranged a private jet for him to come to Raleigh, and he’s expected to take warmups. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) May 10, 2022

During warmups roughly an hour before puck drop, McAvoy was wearing a mask, according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

McAvoy was the Bruins’ leader among skaters in average time on ice (24:39) in the regular season. He’s scored two points (both assists) and had a plus/minus of 0 through the first three games of the series.

Defense Hampus Lindholm didn’t make the trip to North Carolina for Game 5 and will miss Tuesday’s game. Lindholm’s been out since he left Game 2 due to an upper-body injury.