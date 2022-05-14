Bruins Bruins eliminated following Game 7 loss to Hurricanes Boston lost 3-2 on Saturday, losing all four games played in Carolina in the series. Brad Marchand and the Bruins' season came to an end on Saturday. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Bruins’ season came to an end on Saturday following their Game 7 loss in the first round to the Hurricanes, falling 3-2.

The story for Saturday’s game was more of the same as it’s been for all the other games in Carolina. Boston struggled to score in the early stages of the game and Carolina scored the game’s first goal with 1:24 remaining when Teuvo Teravainen scored off a quick pass from Max Domi on the doorstep.

Taylor Hall was called for a double minor for high stick on Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo in the final minute of the first period. The Bruins were able to kill the four-minute power-play, but less than 10 seconds later, Domi scored off a blocked shot to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead.

Boston was able to get on the board a couple minutes later when Jake DeBrusk directed Patrice Bergeron’s pass from the boards into the net. But the Bruins found themselves in a two-goal deficit again just five minutes later when Domi scored off a one-timer in the slot.

The Bruins didn’t have many more moments where they were close to scoring for the next 20 minutes. Between DeBrusk and Domi’s second goal, Trent Frederic hit the post on a rush that would’ve tied the game 2-2. The Bruins didn’t have a power-play until there was 6:27 left in the game. They didn’t get a single shot on net though, wasting the opportunity to cut the Hurricanes’ lead to one.

The Bruins made one last rush in the final minutes when they pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman to get an extra skater on the ice. David Pastrnak scored with 21.7 seconds remaining. After winning the ensuing faceoff, Boston was able to create chaos in front of the net with potential rebound and deflection chances presenting themselves. But the Bruins weren’t able to capitalize as the Hurricanes’ defense and goalie Antti Raanta stood tall to close the series.