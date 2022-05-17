Bruins Patrice Bergeron is named a Selke Trophy finalist for the 11th consecutive season The future of Patrice Bergeron is the one big question, maybe the only question, of a Bruins offseason that came all too fast.





Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, still unsure whether he’ll continue his playing career next season, on Tuesday was named one of three finalists for the NHL’s Selke Trophy, awarded each season to the league’s top defensive forward.

Bergeron, 36, is a four-time Selke winner, tying him with ex-Montreal winger Bob Gainey.

One of the game’s top faceoff men for most of his career, Bergeron last won the Selke in 2017 and now has been nominated for the award for 11 consecutive seasons. His other wins were in 2012, ‘14, and ‘15.

The other Selke finalists this season are Aleksander Barkov (Florida) and Elias Lindholm (Calgary).

Bergeron turned in a 25-40—65 line this season, scored his 400th career goal, and finished a plus-26.

The NHL awards, most of them voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, will be announced during the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bergeron, who this season played on an expiring contract for the first time in his career, said Monday that he will need time to decide whether he’ll continue his career. If so, he said, he would only play for the Bruins.