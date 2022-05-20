Bruins Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman leads U.S. team to shutout of Great Britain Jeremy Swayman makes one of his 17 saves in the US's 3-0 win over Great Britain.





Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman recorded a shutout in his debut at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship as the US men’s national hockey team defeated Great Britain, 3-0, at Tampere, Finland.

With the US ahead 1-0, Islanders forward Kieffer Bellows, who played one season at Boston University, notched a pair of power play goals in the third period to cement the win.

His first score was set up by Senators forward Adam Gaudette, the Braintree native who won the 2018 Hobey Baker Award at Northeastern. Hopkinton native Sean Farrell was also credited with an assist. Farrell, who just completed his sophomore year at Harvard, also assisted on the second goal from Bellows.

“We got the three points and that’s the important thing,” said Cranston, RI, native David Quinn, head coach of Team USA. “Our special teams were good and I especially liked what we did in the final two periods.”

Swayman joined the team after the Bruins were eliminated from the NHL playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The US faces Sweden in its next game on Saturday.