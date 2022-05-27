Bruins Brad Marchand out for six months following surgery on both hips Brad Marchand won't be on the ice for some time.

The Bruins will be without one of their star players for the start of the 2022-23 NHL season.

Left winger Brad Marchand underwent arthroscopy and labral repair surgery on both hips, which will keep him out for the next six months, the Bruins announced Friday. The surgery was done by Dr. Bryan Kelly at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, the team added.

Marchand, 34, is coming off another stellar season with the Bruins. He led the team in assists (48) and points (80) to go along with 32 goals.

The Bruins have Marchand under contract for three more seasons at $6.125 million per year. However, Marchand’s been a part of possible trade speculation if Patrice Bergeron decides to retire. Marchand indicated though that he would like to stay in Boston even if his longtime linemate calls it a career.

No matter where Marchand plays next season, he’ll likely be out until Thanksgiving.