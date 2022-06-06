Bruins ‘An extremely difficult decision’: Bruins announce head coach Bruce Cassidy fired after six years on job The search for a new head coach will begin immediately, according to the team. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has been fired after six years on the job. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins announced on Monday that head coach Bruce Cassidy has been fired after six years on the job.

Cassidy, who has been the team’s coach since 2017, amassed a record of 245-108 (.694 winning percentage). The Bruins won the Eastern Conference in 2018-19 under his direction and never missed the playoffs.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney called Cassidy’s firing “an extremely difficult decision.”

“I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization,” Sweeney said in a statement. “His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally. After taking some time to fully digest everything, I felt that the direction of our team for both this season and beyond would benefit from a new voice.”

Cassidy first joined the organization in 2008-09 as an assistant coach for the Providence Bruins. Three years later, he was promoted to head coach when Rob Murray was fired. The Providence squad improved consistently with Cassidy at the helm, and he was promoted to an assistant role with the Boston Bruins in 2016. He later took over as interim head coach when Claude Julian was fired and — after he was named the permanent head coach the following offseason — Cassidy led the team to a 50–20–12 record.

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs thanked Cassidy for all of his contributions.

“Throughout his time in both Providence and Boston, Bruce’s deep passion for the game and pride he showed in representing the franchise was undeniable,” Jacobs wrote. “We wish Bruce, Julie and his entire family nothing but success in the future and thank them for all they’ve done for the team both on and off the ice.”

The Bruins went 51-26 last season, bowing out in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Bruins announced they will begin their new coaching search immediately

“I have the utmost confidence in Don [Sweeney] to conduct a thorough search to identify the best candidate that is going to help our team reach its full potential,” Bruins president Cam Neely wrote in a statement.