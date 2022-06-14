Bruins Vegas reportedly agrees to hire former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy Bruce Cassidy was fired by the Bruins a few weeks after they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.





Bruce Cassidy has agreed to become coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old Cassidy was fired a few weeks after the Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. He led them to the postseason in all six years he was at the helm, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

Cassidy won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in 2019-20.

Read the full story on BostonGlobe.com.