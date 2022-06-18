Bruins Bruins reportedly have two front runners to become next head coach David Quinn and Jay Leach are "the two leading candidates," per Fluto Shinzawa. United States head coach David Quinn watches play during the Hockey World Championship bronze medal match between Czech Republic and USA in Tampere, Finland. Martin Meissner/AP Photo

It appears the Bruins are making progress in their search for a new head coach, and the reported leading candidates both have New England ties.

David Quinn is scheduled to interview in person next week and Jay Leach will have an interview “at some time,” according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Quinn, 55, is a native of Cranston, Rhode Island, who played and coached at Boston University. He was also the head coach of the New York Rangers and was most recently Team USA’s coach at the 2022 Olympics.

He coached Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk at BU and has also coached Marc McLaughlin.

“Quinn and McAvoy are close,” Shinzawa reported. “It would be a welcome reunion for McAvoy, the Bruins’ likely future captain and most important foundational player.”

Leach, meanwhile, replaced Bruce Cassidy with the Providence Bruins when Cassidy took over for Claude Julien as the Bruins’ head coach. He thrived in Providence and has worked with many Bruins over the years.

He played at Providence College and played with the Providence Bruins and briefly with the Bruins and other NHL teams as well. Leach, 41, has had many other stops and was most recently an assistant coach for the Seattle Kraken.

Shinzawa noted that the Bruins are proceeding methodically. General manager Don Sweeney said he would cast a wide net when considering candidates. While it’s possible another contender will emerge, Shinzawa believes it will likely be either Quinn or Leach.