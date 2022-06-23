Bruins What’s happening in the Bruins’ coaching search? David Quinn coached the US men's team in the World Championships in May.





As more well-known coaches get hired across the NHL, the Bruins are focusing on fresher faces in their search to replace Bruce Cassidy.

Former Rangers coach David Quinn will interview Thursday, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told the Globe. Others believed to be on the interview list: assistant Joe Sacco, Seattle assistant Jay Leach, ex-Dallas coach Jim Montgomery, and Toronto assistant Spencer Carbery.

Quinn, who spent three years with the Rangers (2018-21), Sacco (2009-13 with Colorado), and Montgomery (2018-19 with Dallas) have limited experience as NHL head coaches. Leach and Carbery would be first-timers.

Known commodities, meanwhile, have filled vacancies in Dallas (Peter DeBoer), Florida (Paul Maurice), and Philadelphia (John Tortorella). Winnipeg has long been linked to the most experienced coach on the market: Barry Trotz, whose win total (914) ranks third all-time. Vegas, whose roster has zero players under 23, turned to Cassidy to get the most out of its win-now group.

The next coach of the Bruins may be able to lean on Patrice Bergeron – the captain has not said whether he will return for a 19th season – but on the whole, the Bruins are trending young.