Bruins to hire Jim Montgomery as their next head coach

Jim Montgomery, the former Dallas Stars coach who spent the last two years as a St. Louis Blues assistant, will be named head coach of the Bruins in the coming days a source with direct knowledge of the process told the Globe on Thursday.

That came amid multiple reports of Montgomery’s impending hire, including one from from ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, who said the deal being discussed for Montgomery will be for three years at $2 million per year.

The Bruins’ brass, headed by general manager Don Sweeney, has spent three-plus weeks hunting for their next coach after Sweeney fired Bruce Cassidy on June 6. Cassidy was swiftly scooped up by the Golden Knights.

