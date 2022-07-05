Bruins Jake DeBrusk reportedly rescinded his trade request According to the report, DeBrusk is "happy to remain a Bruin moving forward." Jake DeBrusk during the NHL playoffs in May, 2022. AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

After playing much of the 2021-2022 season amid a public trade request, it appears things may have changed for Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

DeBrusk, 25, has reportedly rescinded his trade request, which became publicly known in November 2021. According to TSN hockey reporter Ryan Rishaug, DeBrusk’s agent Rick Valette spoke to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney “last week” and let him know of his client’s desire to stay in Boston.

As Rishaug noted, DeBrusk is “happy to remain a Bruin moving forward.”

Jake DeBrusk's agent Rick Valette spoke with Bruins GM Don Sweeney last week and informed him that DeBrusks trade request was rescinded, and that he'd be happy to remain a Bruin moving forward. DeBrusk has 2 years left at 4m, and could still be moved but unlikely at this point. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 4, 2022

The report follows a season in which DeBrusk finished 42 points (25 goals, 17 assists) in 77 games.

On the day of the trade deadline in March, DeBrusk signed a two-year contract extension that was seen as a possible precursor to a trade. But the deadline came and went without a move away from Boston, and when asked about the contract extension in May, the Bruins winger explained his willingness to stay.

“I don’t think I would’ve signed something like that if I wasn’t OK with that,” DeBrusk said of staying for the duration of the extension.

The firing of former head coach Bruce Cassidy could have also played a role in DeBrusk’s apparent decision to rescind the trade request.

As Cassidy acknowledged in a March interview, his “relationship” with DeBrusk was a subject of discussion (and reportedly one factor in DeBrusk’s trade request).

With Jim Montgomery taking over as head coach, it could be a chance for DeBrusk to hit the reset button in Boston.