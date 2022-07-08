Bruins Here are the Bruins’ picks in the 2022 NHL Draft The Bruins have six picks on day 2; follow along with their selections. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks before the first round on Thursday. Getty Images





The Boston Bruins did not have a pick in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, during which Montreal selected Juraj Slafkovsky with the top overall pick Thursday night.

The Bruins started things off Friday by selecting Matthew Poitras, from the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, with the 54th overall pick.

We’ll be tracking the Bruins’ picks as they are made throughout Friday’s rounds, so check back for updates.

Here are the Bruins’ picks:

Round 2, No. 54: Matthew Poitras

Right before the Bruins’ first pick of the draft was made, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly announced a trade, but not one involving Boston. Carolina was sending Tony DeAngelo to Philadelphia for three picks.

No roster-altering moves, yet.

The Bruins stepped up and picked center Matthew Poitras, from the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League.

Poitras, listed at 5-foot-11 and 176 pounds, was considered a second-round pick. EliteProspects called him “one of the most energetic players in the draft, especially on the forecheck. His intensity and pace is rarely found in draft-eligible players.”

So the Bruins, apparently, are getting a player with a good motor. Can he make plays, or operate at different speeds? It could be the difference between a home on an NHL fourth line, or somewhere higher in the lineup.

“I like to look up to a guy like Brayden Point, or maybe a grittier guy like Anthony Cirelli,” Poitras said. “Gritty forward, likes to go in the corners. Obviously Cirelli scores big goals. I kind of see myself as that skilled, gritty forward.”

Poitras, who turns 19 in March, put up 21 goals and 50 points in 68 games last year, his first in the OHL. He went 1-3–4 in five playoff games. He is from Brooklin, Ontario, and played his minor hockey with the Whitby Wildcats program.

Bruins trade down from No. 91

The Bruins, who acquired pick No. 91 in the 2021 trade that shipped goaltender Dan Vladar to the Flames, did not draft a player at that spot. Instead, they traded the selection to the Kraken in exchange for picks Nos. 117 and 132.

Seattle took Harvard-committed center Ben MacDonald, of Nobles and Greenough, at No. 91. MacDonald will play in the BCHL (West Kelowna) next season.

MacDonald, from Weston, is the son of former Harvard captain and 1989 Hobey Baker winner Lane MacDonald.

Round 4, No. 117: Cole Spicer

As they did the previous round, the Bruins were deliberate in making their choice. They used nearly all of their three minutes of clock to draft U.S. National Team Development Program center Cole Spicer.

Spicer, listed at 5-10 and 174 pounds, is headed to the University of Minnesota. He is from Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Spicer, who turned 18 last month, was ranked 121st among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

He scored 20 goals and 39 points in 58 games last year with the U.S. Under-18 team, and 3-2–5 in six games at the World Junior U-18s. He shoots left.

Round 4, No. 119: Dans Locmelins

The Bruins took Dans Locmelins, a Latvian forward playing for Luleå HF J20 in Sweden. Locmelis moved from his home country to Sweden at 15, not unlike David Pastrnak.

Locmelis (6-0, 170) is a left shot. He put up 18 goals and 34 points in 44 games at the J20 (junior) level in Sweden, and appeared in two Swedish Elite League (men’s) games with Luleå (0-0–0).

Players selected by the Bruins in the 117th-119th range recently: goaltender Jeremy Swayman (111th in 2017), forward Danton Heinen (116th in 2014), goaltender Philip Svedeback (117th in 2021) and forward Curtis Hall (119th in 2018).

Round 5, No. 132: Fredric Brunet

The Bruins chose QMJHL skater Frederic Brunet, who plays for Rimouski, with the 132nd pick. At 6-2 and 185 pounds, Brunet is listed as both a defenseman and center. He put up 12-34–—46 in 63 games last season, his second in the Q.

