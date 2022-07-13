Bruins Bruins trade Erik Haula to Devils for Pavel Zacha Zacha recorded 36 points in New Jersey last season. Pavel Zacha playing for the Devils in 2022. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

The Bruins offseason swung into gear on Wednesday with the announcement that Boston had acquired center Pavel Zacha from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for fellow center Erik Haula.

Zacha, 25, totaled 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 70 games for New Jersey last season. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward originally comes from the Czech Republic and was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Haula, 31, notched 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) for Boston in his most recent season. The Finnish veteran was originally acquired by the Bruins in 2021, and now heads to what will be his fifth team in five years.

One additional note for Zacha is that he is currently a restricted free agent and is eligible for arbitration after reaching the end of his three-year contract with the Devils.