Bruins sign Jack Studnicka to two-year contract extension

The Bruins have signed forward Jack Studnicka to a two-year deal, the team announced Saturday.

The 23-year-old forward will carry a cap hit of $762,500 on a two-way contract for 2022-23 and a one-way for 2023-24. He appeared in 15 games for Boston this season, notching three assists in the process.

A second-round pick in 2017, Studnicka spent most of the year with AHL Providence, where he racked up 10 goals and 15 assists in 41 games.