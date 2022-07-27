Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy gets engaged to college girlfriend Kiley Sullivan

Newsletter Signup
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Kiley Sullivan, Wednesday morning on Instagram.
“The most amazing day — can’t wait to marry my best friend,” McAvoy captioned the post.
The couple is vacationing in Capri, Italy.
McAvoy, 24, has been dating Sullivan, 25, since they were students at Boston University together.
