Bruins Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy gets engaged to college girlfriend Kiley Sullivan “The most amazing day — can’t wait to marry my best friend.”

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Kiley Sullivan, Wednesday morning on Instagram.

“The most amazing day — can’t wait to marry my best friend,” McAvoy captioned the post.

The couple is vacationing in Capri, Italy.

McAvoy, 24, has been dating Sullivan, 25, since they were students at Boston University together.