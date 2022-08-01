Bruins Former Bruins Milan Lucic, Torey Krug reunite with teammates at Tuukka Rask’s wedding Bruins past and present got together in Italy this weekend. David Krejci, Milan Lucic, Torey Krug, Zdeno Chara, and Jarome Iginla celebrate Chara's goal in Game 2 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Retired Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was married to his longtime girlfriend Jasmiina Nikkila in Italy this weekend.

The wedding allowed for a reunion of sorts, as many of Rask’s former teammates – some of whom are no longer with the Bruins – were in attendance.

One of those ex-Bruins was Milan Lucic, who spent 2007-15 with Boston, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011. Lucic documented much of the weekend on social media, capturing moments with Bruins past and present, including David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Torey Krug, among others.

Lucic, now with the Calgary Flames, and Krug, currently a member of the St. Louis Blues, spent some time on the water together with Krejci, whom the Bruins are hoping to bring back this season following a year spent playing in Czechia.

Also in attendance was current Bruin Charlie McAvoy, as well Kevan Miller, who spent his entire career with Boston before retiring following the 2020-21 season. They could be seen enjoying the weekend’s festivities with their teammates on the NHL’s Instagram.

Of course, the wedding also produced a viral moment, as this video of Rask showing off his dance moves has been making the rounds on social media:

tuukka rask: elite (retired) goaltender and dancing machine pic.twitter.com/VanCT9KxEf — Dani (@dmrieder_) July 30, 2022

So, while the Bruins are in the midst of an important offseason, this past weekend provided an opportunity for players and fans alike to reminisce on the past decade-plus of memories.